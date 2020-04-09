MUMBAI — Ayushmann Khurrana is a man with a golden heart. During lockdown, everyone is spending their birthdays at home and trying to make the day as special as possible. For Mona Shah, who turned 49, quarantine brought in great news as she thrillingly found Khurrana singing “Happy birthday to you!”
Here’s how it happened. Mona’s daughters Janvi and Kavya tagged Khurrana on his social media platforms and informed him that their mother loves his brand of cinema, which can be now called the “Ayushmann Khurrana genre.”
Kavya appealed to Khurrana, “It’s her birthday in quarantine and nothing will make it more special than you, Ayushmann, giving her a shoutout! She loves your work and we love our mom! We are only trying to make today super super special for her even during this lockdown!!”
The second daughter Janvi wrote, “It’s her quarantine birthday, and it would be great if you Ayushmann make her feel special and wish her in your own way!! She loves youuuuuu!” Little did the two sisters know that Khurrana will surprise them and their mother with an adorable post and celebrate Mona’s birthday on the internet and get all of India to also celebrate Mona’s birthday!
Khurrana took to his social media to sing “Happy Birthday” and strummed his guitar and told Mona to have the best day! This sweet gesture from a star made the day for not just Mona but also the internet.
