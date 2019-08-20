MUMBAI—His National award is just the icing on a delicious cake that began to bake in 2017 when “Bareilly Ki Barfi” became a delectable confection. Ayushmann Khurrana’s “Dreamgirl” has piqued the interests of the audience with its quirky content and tricky subject and the actor is once again set to win hearts with his complete transformation in a new look of a woman dressed in a saree.
Khurrana, who always comes up with versatile content in every film he does, said, “More than pressure, now, I have the confidence to be brave with my choices, as my sensibility has worked with the audience. I don’t want to put any additional pressure on myself. Many subjects are taboo in India, and as an artiste I get the opportunity to explore them and my discomfort within the films evoke laughter.”
Khuranna has had six back-to-back hits and the actor who does not always look for box-office numbers (but usually finds them!), always wants content-rich stories that attempt to bring change in society. The actor will also be seen in “Shubh Mangal Extra Saavdhan” as a gay lover and in “Bala” as a small-town guy struggling with premature balding. “Dreamgirl” releases Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.