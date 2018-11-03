MUMBAI— Hollywood actor Will Smith featured in a dance number choreographed by Remo D’Souza, shaking leg for the Punit Malhotra-directed “Student Of The Year2” with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.
Even as “Badhaai Ho” nears a century (Rs. 100 crore nett) in India, the Delhi government’s Health department has asked the filmmakers to eliminate the smoking scenes and brand endorsement of tobacco products in it!
After enacting the popular “Dilbar” in Nikkhil Advani’s production “Satyameva Jayate,” Nora Fatehi will be doing both a pivotal role and a song in “Batla House” directed by Advani, with John Abraham again.
After the #MeToo imbroglio, Rana Dagubatti has replaced Nana Patekar as a ghazal singer in “Housefull 4,” directed now by Farhad Samji (of writer-duo Farhad-Sajid) in place of Sajid Khan, another #MeToo accused.
After #MeToo accused Vikas Bahl was sacked from his directorial “Super 30,” the post-production of the film has been put on hold as a replacement director is not yet signed for supervising the edit.
Actor-turned-NGO worker Soma Manghnani has now accused Sanjay Chhel of sexual misbehavior in the past, and Chhel has denied the allegations.
But Netflix has decided, after “independent investigation”(?!) that they will continue with writer Varun Grover (also an “accused”) and directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, for “Sacred Games 2” despite their alleged complicity in their ex-partner Vikas Bahl’s sexual harassment case.
Sanjana Sanghi, leading lady of “Kizzie Aur Manny” starring Sushant Singh Rajput, has denied stating that her hero misbehaved with her.
Popular composer Yeshwant Deo, a Marathi film and non-film stalwart, died at 92 – he had composed four songs in just one Hindi film, “Saaz,” 22 years ago.
Real-life badminton player and musician Eshan Naqvi, who was coaching Kapoor in badminton for the film, now plays Shraddha Kapoor’s leading man in her Saina Nehwal biopic directed by Amole Gupte.
The release of Sara Ali Khan’s “Kedarnath” will now happen Dec. 7, ahead of “Simmba,” her second signed film that was to mark her debut on Dec. 28.
Celina Jaitley stages a comeback with Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s tribute film to gay filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh, and the actress is particularly happy because she has been a proponent of the LGBTQ community.
Karan Singh Grover suffered from a leg fracture even as he was recuperating from a back injury, and was rushed to a hospital from the sets of his forthcoming film starring wife Bipasha Basu.
Sumeet Vyas plays the baddie in Mikhil Musale’s Hindi debut “Made In China,” starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy.
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde kick off their trilingual in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, directed by Telugu whiz Radha Krishna Kumar, this month.
Ayushmann Khurrana, basking in the super-success of “AndhaDhun” and “Badhaai Ho,” now plans to write a script and bring out a book of couplets.
After Being Human bicycles. Salman Khan will now launch a range of fitness equipment.
Nushrat Bharucha will co-star for the first time with Ayuhsmann Khuurana for Raaj Shandilya’s film produced by Ekta Kapoor.
Ekta Kapoor has also signed Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar for a film directed by Alankrita Srivastava, who last directed “Lipstick Under My Burkha.”
