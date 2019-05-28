MUMBAI—After sharing an intriguing first and intense look of Ayushmann Khurrana, the makers of the actor’s much-awaited “Article 15” have released the teaser of the film.
The video give a sneak peek to the film, where it starts with Khurrana’s voice as the actor talks about the constitutional Article 15 that prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The video is an insight into the wrongdoings prevalent in society
The makers took to social media and tweeted, “An investigation that will shake up decades of discrimination..Ab Farq Laayenge!"
Earlier, the poster showcased the actor in a never-seen-before cop avatar, wearing sunglasses. Now the video portrays the actor saying, “Farak Baut Kar Liya, Ab Farak Laayenge!”
The film is set to get a world premiere at the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night film.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios. Watch the teaser of the film here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.