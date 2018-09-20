MUMBAI— Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to Twitter and shared his experience of learning the piano for his new film “AndhaDhun.” He said, “I admit learning piano wasn’t easy, but I’m glad @akshayvarma04 was with me, who surely made it a fun experience!”
The video features Khurrana’s piano teacher Varma, who talks about his experience of teaching the actor. Varma said in a media statement, “The challenge was that he’s a blind pianist, so he can’t really look at the keyboard or read the notes. To crack that and make it look real was the challenge, but the good thing was we were working with Ayushmann, who already has a good sense of music.”
He added, “We used to really look at his finger movements to see if the music was in sync with his hand movement. There was an instance when we rehearsed without an actual piano, because he had got the sync and movements well, and it was never a task because we both had a lot of fun working together!”
“AndhaDhun” revolves around the story of a blind piano player and his love story. However, life takes a sharp turn when he gets caught in the world of tragedies. The film also features Tabu and Radhika Apte. Amit Trivedi scores music for the film produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and directed by Sriram Raghavan.
