MUMBAI – After portraying a person with erectile dysfunction in “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,” actor Ayushmann Khurrana will play a homosexual who will romance newbie Jitendra Kumar in Aanand L. Rai’s “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan.”
Khurrana took to social media to share a new promo of his upcoming film, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,” a sequel to his 2016 hit film, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.”
The actor recently took to Twitter to share a new promo of the film. He captioned it: “Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan.”
The promo introduced the entire cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Ayushmann, Jitendra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Tripathi Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh.
Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar! 👬 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 @Farjigulzar @iammanurishi @maanvigagroo @SunitaRajwar @Panawasthy_31 #NeerajSingh— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 19, 2019
Written and Directed by @hiteshkewalya @aanandlrai @itsBhushanKumar @cypplOfficial @TSeries
13th March 2020! pic.twitter.com/JHdTP1zIn3
Kumar has been seen in many Web shows, including the viral series, “Kota Factory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.