MUMBAI— Vicky Kaushal will grace the opening ceremony of India Film Project season 08 and indulge in an interesting panel discussion on “The Future of Bollywood” with Nikhil Taneja, creative festival director, India Film Project. India Film Project is Asia’s largest content creation festival and one of the largest creative collaborations in the world.
Kartik Aaryan, best known for his monologues will share his views on “Self-Made Superstars.” The festival will see Shikha Talsania, Nidhi Bisht and Rajshri Deshpande in conversation with Sucharita Tyagi on breaking taboos – what does it take to be at the forefront of progressive change.
Bhumi Pednekar will have a one-on-one conversation with Nikhil Taneja and so will Ali Fazal, the latter on the Hollywood adventures of an Indian star. Ayushmann Khurrana, Priti Shahani, Amit Sharma, Akshat Ghildiyal and Shantanu Shrivastava will be in conversation with Ankur Pathak on “Badhaai Ho.”
Other personalities like Mithila Parkar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Sona Mohapatra, Manish Mundra, Tanuja Chandra, and Sudhir Mishra among others will grace the festival held Oct. 13 and 14 in Mumbai.
The 8th season of India Film Project aims to be the ultimate destination and platform for writers, storytellers, poets, composers, filmmakers, cinematographers, and editors to let their creativity be recognized and thrive. As the festival has promised to be bigger and better this year, 35,000 participants from over 20 countries and 300 cities have already created and submitted over 1700 short films; the highest participation the festival has seen in the last eight years!
India Film Project is now considered as one of the world’s largest conglomeration of content experts and aspiring creative content creators, giving people a chance to learn through each other’s talents and ideas.
