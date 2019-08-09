MUMBAI—In separate media releases, the winners of the 66th National awards, for movies from 2018, have given their reactions to the top honors.
AYUSHMANN KHURRANA (Best Actor, “AndhaDhun” in tie with Vicky Kaushal (“URI - The Surgical Strike):
“It’s truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Award. As an artiste, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality. Today’s honor is a validation of my hard work, my belief system, my journey in movies and my reason to be an actor in the first place. Over and above my personal win, I’m thrilled that both the films that I have done – ‘AndhaDhun’ and “Badhai Ho” have won at the prestigious National Awards. It again validates that people of our country want to see cinema that entertains, that they can cherish, discuss and endorse.
“‘AndhaDhun’ is a path-breaking film and Sriram Raghavan deserves all the accolades for creating a new genre of cinema for Indian audiences to enjoy. I have been truly fortunate to be a part of Sriram Raghvan’s vision and congratulate my director for his genius. As an artist, “AndhaDhun” challenged me, and I strongly feel it made me a better actor.
“With ‘Badhaai Ho’ again I took up a taboo topic because I believed that people would be ok to see this kind of cinema. I’m glad that a subject like “Badhaai Ho” also won big today and I congratulate my director Amit Sharma for his breakthrough script that became a talking point in every household. It was a pleasure to collaborate with a forward-thinking creative mind like him and again disrupt the stereotyped notions of what Hindi cinema should be.
“I will continue on this journey to discover and back cinema that truly stands apart and brings people back into the theatres.”
ADITYA DHAR (Best Director, “URI: The Surgical Strike”)
“Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm. Fifteen years of failures, rejections and hard work has lead to this moment, and it just can’t get better than this.
“Thank you India, thank you Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and all the Jury members of National Award committee for considering me worthy enough for this prestigious award. This is an honor I am going to cherish for the rest of my life.
“Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me.
“Thanks to my family and friends for their unconditional support over the years. The way my parents and my brother stood by me through all the struggle is what helped me realize my dream so beautifully.
“Thank you Ronnie Screwvala and my entire team of URI for giving it all and making URI what it is. This film wouldn’t have been possible without the mad obsession of each one of you to create something extraordinary for our audience.
“But most importantly, I am dedicating this award to each and every brave soldier of our country and their families.
Thank you for all your sacrifices.
You have selflessly dedicated your life to serve us and now it’s our time to dedicate everything we have to serve you.
Jai Hind!!
PS- HOW’S THE JOSH???
VERY VERY HIGH SIR!!”
AKSHAY KUMAR (Best Film on Social Issues: “Pad Man”)
“I was in the midst of ‘Mission Mangal’ promotions when Tina called me asking if it was true? If “Pad Man” had actually won a National Award for Best Film On Social Issues. All my tiredness of promotions vanished hearing this news. I remember it was on the sets of ‘Pad Man’ only that Sonam Kapoor and I got the news of winning our respective National Awards last year. So life has come a full circle and I couldn’t be happier for Tina for winning this with her debut production and of course R. Balki for putting it all together and the entire team behind ‘Pad Man.’ Not just that, ‘Chumbak,’ a Marathi film I presented, Swanand Kirkire won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for that film. Overall, it’s been a rewarding day.”
(“Mission Mangal” is written by R. Balki and co-produced by him and Akshay Kumar’s home banner).
