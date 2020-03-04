MUMBAI — Ayushmann Khurrana is the poster-boy of content cinema, who has this uncanny instinct to pick out different subjects that do commercially well. His latest release “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” is also a success story and he now has a unique feat—of delivering eight back-to-back successes at the box-office!
Khurrana was in Chandigarh to perform with his band and he was in for a pleasant surprise from his parents and close relatives, who hosted a surprise dinner to celebrate his feat.
“It was a lovely surprise! My family and close relatives have supported me right from when I decided to do the film, and today, when the film is a success story, they decided to host a dinner for me. I was touched,” the star revealed.
He adds, “It was a complete surprise for me and they had planned everything to a T and not even dropped a single hint. I went home after my performance and I saw everyone at our house and they shouted “Congratulations!” when I entered. It was a really special moment for me just being with them and spending time.”
Khurrana says his family’s unconditional support towards his edgy and quirky film choices is hugely motivating. “I feel happy that my parents and close relatives are proud of me and my life decisions.”
“It motivates me to move forward and push the envelope as an artiste more. Their opinions matter the most to me and I’m delighted that they have loved my work in “SMZS,” he says.
“For me, I’m simply thrilled that the film has captured the imagination of the nation and brought an issue like this out of the closet for all families to discuss.”
Incidentally, “SMZS” is the 10th success of the actor after his debut film “Vicky Donor” (2012) and “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” (2015) and most of these films have taken up social issues. As against this, he has had only four flops! That means an incredible (for a lead actor) 71 percent success record!
Ayushmanna Khurrana’s 8 consecutive successes:
(Bold font denotes hits or super-hits)
2017—Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
2018—AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho
2019—Article 15, Dreamgirl, Bala
2020—Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.