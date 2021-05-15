MUMBAI — Azaan Sami Khan has released the music video for “Tu.” the second single from his debut album titled “Main Tera.” This time around, the singer has teamed up with actress Mahira Khan as his co-star.
The music video, which was released on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, has Khan playing Azaan’s love interest and the sole subject of all his daydreams. From imagining your lover being a part of all day-to-day activities, to the thought of them fully consuming you and you being unable to do much about it, the video shows all the stages of a somewhat consuming relationship with its own quirky spin, and loads of special effects to make it stand out.
Directed by Hassan Dawar, the video has an American connection as it features visual effects by The Kroot, an animation studio that has previously worked with international artistes like Billie Eilish, Coldplay, and Travis Scott.
On choosing Khan for the video, Azaan said, “We wanted it to be every fan boy’s dream. So, we thought about who that ultimate woman in the subcontinent is, one who everyone has crushed on at some point in their lives. And that’s when Mahira ma’am came to mind. She liked the song, and was kind enough to star in it.”
For the song as a whole, Azaan drew inspiration from Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.”
“I remember when I used to listen to “Billie Jean,” it was the global dance track enjoyed by everyone. When I grew a bit older, I actually heard it again with the lyrics, and I realized how painfully sad and solemn the song is. Whenever we do dance tracks for films, they are mostly very upbeat and happy songs, sometimes very frivolous on a certain level, with hardly any depth to them. So, with “Tu,” I thought of writing a serious song, with a beat to it,” he said.
Produced by Meghdeep Bose, “Tu” comes as the follow-up single to Azaan’s debut track, “Main Tera,” which was released earlier this year and has crossed 5 million views on YouTube. Azaan’s debut album “Main Tera” also includes the tracks “Maahiya,” “Dholna,” “Jaadugari,” “Aashiqui,” “Ik Lamha,” “Meri Sajna Re” feat. Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and “Zama,” along with a bonus side having live versions and a remix.
