MUMBAI— Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan came together to present the first episode of “Badla Unplugged” ahead of the film’s release Mar. 8.
Bachchan and co-producer Khan had a candid chat discussing the film, providing insights into the crime thriller. The first episode of “Unplugged,” released Mar. 4, showcases Bachchan and Khan having a series of humorous exchanges. The episode has the duo sharing witty talks to reviving old memories. Bachchan revealed a new poster of the film, which was his favorite one.
“Badla” presents the story of a woman struggling to find out the truth, and is about murder and blackmail. The glimpses of the trailer give a sneak peek into the mystery that has Taapsee Pannu as the main suspect and Bachchan as the counsel she hires.
“Badla” is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri. It is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.
