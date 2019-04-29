MUMBAI—“Baaghi” (2016) has created a benchmark as the franchise has given us Tiger Shroff. Shroff is the face of this successful franchise, which has seen blockbuster numbers on the box-office in both that film and its 2018 sequel, “Baaghi 2.”
Now, the actor will be a part of the third installment of the action franchise, and “Baaghi 3” will push the envelope further, with “Baaghi 2” director Ahmed Khan once again in charge. Shraddha Kapoor, the lead in the first film, returns to the franchise with the third movie, while “Baaghi 2” had featured Disha Patani.
Shraddha Kapoor also celebrated #3YearsOfBaaghi days after making a splash on six years of “Aashiqui 2,” her third film and first to mark her breakthrough. Kapoor celebrated the anniversary of “Baaghi” by sharing some glimpses from the film that give an insight into her action avatar.
