MUMBAI — The recently- released Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff action treat to fans, “Baaghi 3” was minting big at the box-office, largely because of the never-seen-before action sequences by Tiger Shroff in this third installment of his action franchise. Distributors and exhibitors until then enjoyed the response to Tiger Shroff's “Baaghi 3.”
The youngest action superstar, Shroff enjoys popularity all across segments of the population and fans had been flocking to the theaters to witness the action bonanza. However, the Coronavirus scare and the closure of theaters that takes effect from today March 14 at least in Maharashtra (a prime territory), the film will be hit when it was on the way to become a hit!
Manoj Desai, executive director of Maratha Mandir and G-7 Multiplex cinemas, had said, “ “Baaghi 3” has witnessed phenomenal response at our theatre. It recorded the highest advance booking for the year and Tiger’s fans are unstoppable.”
“Among the young stars, Tiger has the most penetrated and wide fandom across the country. The single-screen and mass euphoria is definitely there and we are looking at sustained footfalls at our cinemas in coming days.” Though technically a multiplex (there are 7 screens in G-7), in effect, the cinemas work as single-screens in terms of the culture and audience demographic.
Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures Limited, had added, “The surge we saw over the weekend across the centers is definitely a good sign. The audience is happy and everyone is swarming the cinema hall to watch Tiger’s unmatched action. He is definitely the action star who is the most bankable—that is what is working well for the film. “Baaghi 3” tickets are selling very well and that’s what keeps all the distributors/exhibitors happy.”
“The demand for the “Baaghi” franchise is always high and “Baaghi 3” has been on another level with the kind of action and stunts performed by Tiger. The film has been received well in many cities including, Gujarat, UP and Bihar among many territories. Tiger’s high-octane action is attracting the crowd to the theatres and we definitely have been banking on his popularity,” said Mohan Umrotkar, ceo, Carnival Cinemas.
Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer of INOX Leisure Ltd., also said, “Looking at the euphoria among fans of Tiger Shroff, we had opened the advances of “Baaghi 3” on Sunday, and we are happy to have witnessed a great response for the movie. Tiger’s fans flocked INOX theaters across the. We have seen an exciting response. Movies from the “Baaghi” franchise have always seen a terrific response from its fans.”
Though it has crossed Rs. 90 crore in India, the film might just crawl past the 100 crore mark because of the precautions being taken by audiences as well as authorities across the country. Sadly, all it takes is a virus to destroy even a potential hit.
