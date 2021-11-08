MUMBAI — Netflix has just dropped a celebratory song for fans in India —“Bach Ke Rehna Re Baba” from the 1983 “Pukar” — to celebrate the film “Red Notice” which begins streaming Nov. 12.
The song, by Badshah, DIVINE, Jonita and Mikey McCleary, in collaboration with Universal Music India, is a groovy new take on the Hindi song, highlighting the action and adventure-packed hunt for Cleopatra’s golden eggs, which is at the core of the film. This is the first time that Badshah and DIVINE have come together, and have been supported by Jonita Gandhi and Mikey McCleary.
Inspired by the film, the video of the song showcases a thrilling heist and an intense chase for the golden eggs across various locations. The video, directed by Reema Maya, captures the essence of the film and India through the action-packed video. Just like the video, the artistes had an adventure creating the song as they were actually in three different places when the song was made. It was produced out of NewYork by Mikey McCleary while the singers were in Chandigarh (Badshah), Goa (DIVINE) and Mumbai (Jonita).
Songwriter and rapper Badshah said, “The R. D.Burman classic is a perfect song for the hustle of the streets. I was excited to re-imagine the song for Netflix in collaboration with Universal Music India. I am excited to finally see a Divine and Badshah collaboration coming through. I think it’s a defining moment for the current music scene as well. And Jonita is just the icing on the cake. “Bach Ke Rehna Re Baba” compliments the vibe of the film—it is fast-paced and full of energy.”
Rapper and songwriter DIVINE added, “I’m extremely excited for “Red Notice” and to be working with Netflix on the project! It’s my third project with Netflix in so many years and it’s always been a pleasure working with their global and Indian teams! It was a lot of fun creating this song with Netflix and Badshah, Jonita and Mikey. The original is a classic and adapting it to this new-age version was a cool experience. Shooting it was another amazing experience as we took some interesting elements from the film and gave it a uniquely Indian twist. Hope the fans love it as much as we did creating it.”
“The entire process of working on this song, from audio to video, was a fun and dynamic one. It was great to work with Mikey and Badshah again, and what made this project extra special is that it is my first collaboration with Divine. The shared energy from this combination was electric and I think people will experience that power when they hear the song! It is always a challenge to do justice to classics, and so singing the iconic hook-line “Bachke Rehna Re Baba” with added sass and attitude was a challenge that I was excited to tackle. I hope people enjoy our rendition! Of course, having the support of the powerhouses that are my co artistes on this one helped immensely,” says Gandhi.
Music producer Mikey McCleary said, “Our rendition of “Bach Ke Rehna Re Baba” is a combination of a timeless classic song and an original contemporary edgy rap track. This is the first collaboration between Badshah and Divine and their very different styles contrasted each other beautifully along with Jonita, adding zing to it with the powerful sing-along song section. I composed and produced the track remotely from New York with the artistes recording from various locations in India. My aim was to create an exciting, cool and adrenaline-filled track that connects with the theme of the film. Everyone has done a great job and it’s turned out terrifically.”
The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The original music is by R.D. Burman and the lyrics by Gulshan Bawra.
