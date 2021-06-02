MUMBAI — Make way for Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez and Aastha Gill as they are set to sizzle your screen with their new sensational dance number, “Paani Paani.”
The song has been written, composed and sung by Badshah, along with Aastha Gill, and features Jacqueline Fernandez in the video, which has been shot in the exotic locales of Jaisalmer. The chemistry between Fernandez and Badshah is scorching as the desert sun and the dance number has fans excited. The singer took to his Instagram handle Jun. 1 and shared the cover art of the song.
The song will be out soon only on Saregama.
Badshah and Fernandez have in the past collaborated on “Genda Phool,” which was such a hit that it has a Gujarati version and an international dance mashup. It also became the fourth most-watched video on YouTube across the world in 2020. Badshah and Gill have also collaborated on three previous tracks, “DJ Wale Babu,” “Buzz” and “Heartless.”
