MUMBAI— “Sab Sahi Hai Bro!”: That is the song Badshah has created for Disney India’s “Aladdin,” which is all set to take local audiences on a magical journey to a whole new world this summer. This live-action adaptation of the loved animated classic releases May 24. While this song is Hindi, the film releases in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Now, with the re-imagination of the timeless songs, melodious music, classic romance and spellbinding magic, Disney’s “Aladdin” promises to be a perfect entertainer. To add more magic, Badshah has created this promotional song and music video.
“Aladdin evokes a lot of fond memories for me when I was growing up, and this is a fantastic opportunity for me, to not only re-live my childhood but also be a part of such a big-ticket global adventure!” said Badshah about his first association with Disney.
Watch the song's video here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.