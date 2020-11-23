MUMBAI—Rapper Badshah offers to listeners his new independent single “Awaara,” which is all about embracing the roller-coaster ride of success. Known to have encouraged fresh talent in the past, he introduces Reet Talwar (a singer) as a performing artist in the Indie music scene through this song. Reet is an underground find and she is also a model and an influencer.
Composed and written by Badshah, “Awaara” has been performed by Badshah and Talwar. It is a song for the disruptors, the game-changers, the “badfits” and the ones who believe in the journey more than in the destination. The teaser of its music video has garnered more than 600,000 views and that’s quite a telltale about the fate of the song.
The two main highlights of Badshah’s contribution to music is that he has inspired a generation of young rappers in the country and heralded the cause of creating impactful and relatable music. He now owns the Hip-Hop space in India and has turned his haters into his fans. He has had a volley of record-shattering chartbusters such as “Genda Phool,” “Garmi,” “Akh Lad Jaave,” “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai,” “Dj Waley Babu,” “Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe,” “Tareefan,” “Kar Gayi Chull” and others.
Talking about the song, Badshah says, “My experiences have shaped the music I make. It is the expression of what I’ve been through. I feel so loved and honored that my listeners are so invested in what I have to say through my music. It’s nice to hear that fans have been eagerly waiting for this song. It is about my journey to achieving success and overcome the roadblocks.”
The new single is now available on all streaming platforms.
