MUMBAI — It’s a dream team! Om Raut, director of the mega-hit “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” and Prabhas, the Bahubali of the “Bahubali” mega-buster franchise, join hands with Bhushan Kumar for a Classic Epic Drama, “Adipurush.”
The magnum opus 3D feature film will be a screen adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. Om Raut, founder of the production house Retrophiles, envisions “Adipurush” to be a no-holds- barred film with lavish sets, excellent action and unparalleled VFX work.
A bilingual in Hindi and Telugu, it will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages. Talks are underway with a Mumbai star to play the role of the antagonist in the film.
Talking about the film, Prabhas said, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic especially in the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love for our film.”
Kumar says, “Every project we produce strikes a chord with us, but when Om narrated the script of “Adipurush,” I knew I am not missing the opportunity to work on this dream project. Just like my father, my family and I closely believe in our tales and history, and have grown up listening to them since we were kids. I instantly knew I am going to be a part of this magnum opus film. The audience should get ready to experience a story they believe in, on the big screen with spectacular visuals.”
Adds Raut, “I am grateful to Prabhas for accepting the part and my vision, and to Bhushan-ji for his unconditional support to realize my dream project. We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before.”
“Adipurush” will be Prabhas' third film with Bhushan Kumar after “Saaho” and “Radhe Shyam” and T-Series’ second with Raut. Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair produce the film that is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021 and hit the marquee with a massive release in 2022.
