MUMBAI—Yami Gautam is a household name, owing her popularity to being the face of several endorsements. Much before she became a successful actress, Gautam has also dabbled in modeling. Always grounded about her humble beginnings, Gautam always stays connected to her past and the experiences that have shaped her.
Gautam has played an intelligence officer this year in one of the most successful films of all time, “URI: The Surgical Strike” and had made her debut in Hindi cinema with “Vicky Donor” in 2012.
She now plays a model in her next film, “Bala,” with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress is thrilled to play such a character for the first time—a city model from Lucknow, who is a popular face for the locals. Her past real-life experiences make the role virtually like going down memory lane.
Said Gautam, “Unlike a lot of models shown on screen so far, my character is a local model famous in her town. So there are basics I understand of the character. Of course, she is very different and something I haven’t done before. But my personal experience as a model has come in handy in the nuances.”
