MUMBAI – The teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film, “Bala,” is out, and the actor is stirring nostalgia in the hearts of Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, with his quirky dose of “baldness.”
Directed by Amar Kaushik, “Bala” revolves around a prematurely balding man essayed by Khurrana.
The video begins with the actor recreating SRK’s iconic “Deewana” bike stunt. He can be seen happily riding a bike and aping Khan’s signature steps on the latter’s hit song, “Koi Na Koi Chahiye.” But his joy lasts only for a few seconds as strong winds soon reveal his semi-bald head.
The song quickly changes to Rajesh Khanna’s “Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai” showcasing Khurrana’s vulnerable side.
“It’s time to make some bold, oops bald moves,” Khurrana captioned the teaser video.
The teaser has garnered a lot of positive reviews from the netizens, including members of the film industry.
Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: “You are a baal sa guy.”
Actress Rakul Singh reacted with “hahaha.”
“Bala,” which also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, is scheduled to release Nov. 22.
Watch the teaser here:
