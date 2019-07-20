MUMBAI—Penguin Random House India announces the acquisition of the first-ever biography of one of the legends of Indian cinema, Balraj Sahni. This deeply personal narrative is being written by his son, actor Parikshat Sahni, marking his debut as an author. Titled “The Non-Conformist: Memories of My Father Balraj Sahni,” the book will release in August 2019 and is available for pre-order on e-commerce websites.
Balraj Sahni is considered one of the finest, most natural actors hailing from the golden era of Indian cinema. His performances in such Indian classics as “Do Bigha Zamin” and “Garm Hawa” are considered like masterclasses in the art of acting. His contribution to the performing arts has not only inspired many other actors but also earned him lifelong admiration from Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri among others.
Actor, director, producer and now author, Parikshat Sahni said, ‘Writing about Balraj Sahni, my father and an inspiration to many, has been a redemptive and a cathartic experience for me. I am happy that I got the opportunity to share untold stories about dad, and pay my tribute to him, his life and his craft. I hope his fans and lovers of cinema will be able to unravel the man behind the actor and enjoy the book. I would like to thank Penguin Random House India and my publisher Milee Ashwarya for the opportunity.’
The book will present a unique and insightful take on the legendary actor from the point of view of his son. Replete with untold stories and unseen photos, it will give readers an intimate glimpse of Balraj Sahni as a man and an actor, as a husband and a friend, as a parent and a patriot. In his foreword to the book, renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan shares his experiences with Balraj Sahni, commemorating the late actor’s contribution to Indian cinema.
Parikshat Sahni has appeared in several films and TV series. His first stint in the movies began as a child artiste, and he went on to act in over 30 films. During his long and successful career in Hindi cinema, Parikshat also worked as producer and director for Balraj Sahni Productions. He directed a children’s film, “Pakda Gaya Par Kaun,” under the banner. He lives in Mumbai and likes to paint in his free time.
