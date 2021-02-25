MUMBAI — ALTBalaji’s “Crashh” has made its way to audiences’ hearts with its storyline and is launching its new song, “Bandeya.” When it comes to a series, the soundtrack can often make or break how the audience views the series. Emotions can go unfelt by the audience if not for good music. The music of “Crashh” has been noteworthy, claims the media release.
Revan Singh has composed the music, written the lyrics and produced the music, with Saurabh Das lending his voice to the song. The series also incorporates various other beloved classic songs and music from Hindi cinema.
The series “Crashh,” which aired on the ALTBalaji platform Feb. 14, is about two brothers and two sisters separated from each other when their parents die in a car crash. The series is a saga of sibling love and shows us how strong the bond of family is.
The cast includes Zain Imam, Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Kunj Anand and Anushka Sen, among others. The series is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and is directed by Kushal Zaveri.
