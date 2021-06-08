MUMBAI — After her Twitter account was suspended in May for violating the rules of the platform, Kangana Ranaut, the maverick actor, has been active on Instagram.
Ranaut, too, took to the comment section to admire the simplicity and the traditions being followed at Yami Gautam’s wedding. She also, however, commented sensationally on the posts of two other celebrities.
In the comment section of Gautam’s wedding pictures, she hit a new high (or low, depending on how one looked at it!) by calling Vikrant Massey, Gautam’s co-star in “Ginny Weds Sunny,” a “cockroach.”
In one of the pictures, Gautam is dressed in an all-red ensemble with golden bangles and kaleeras. Commenting on the picture, Massey had written, “Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!” Ranaut responded with, “Kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal (From where did this cockroach come out? Someone get my slippers).”
Ranaut also commented on a post by Ayushmann Khurrana, who had said, “Poori Jai Mata Di waali feelings aa rahi hai. Aap dono Jwala ji gaye the (I am getting the feel of Jai Mata Di. Had you both visited Jwala-ji?).” He went on to comment, “Simple. Real. God Bless.”
In response, Ranaut wrote, “As a matter of fact made up and artificial is most simple because it is so basic and easy to read that kind of show off but ancient and traditional especially when our history is older than the time itself makes it most layered and complex so what is organic isn’t necessary simple if you got perception to know the complexity of subtlety.” (Sheesh!)
Ranaut, however, was clearly impressed by the wedding festivities and was all praise for her fellow actor from Himachal Pradesh. “Himachali bride is the most gorgeous, looks divine like a Devi ...Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh.” she said.
Guess Gautam should consider herself “lucky” or “privileged” to meet with Ranaut’s approval. But Ranaut’s barbs at even smaller heroes probably underscore her determination to do films minus significant co-actor heroes. After all, the biggest heroes she has worked with, all of 11 years ago, are Ajay Devgn in “Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai” and her current bête noire Hrithik Roshan in “Kites” and then again—in her happier days, we guess—in the 2013 “Krrish 3.”
