MUMBAI— One of the most acclaimed music composers in Hindi, Bengali and South Indian film industry, Bappi Lahiri recently recorded a Marathi track for Sanjay Jadhav’s “Lucky.” The music is by Pankaj Padghan.
Known as Bappi-da, Lahiri, who has completed 50 years in cinema after his Bengali debut in the 1969 “Daadu,” said, “I have a very special connect with the Marathi film industry and its artistes. I started my career in 1970s in Mumbai, but my first claim to fame was the Sunil Dutt-Asha Parekh film ‘Zakhmee’ (1975) directed by Raja Thakur, who was a Maharashtrian. Since then, I wanted to explore myself in Marathi films. But I only got a chance to compose music for one Marathi film, ‘Dokyala Taap Naahi,’ way back in 1990.”
He added, “My Hindi film career kept me so busy that I didn’t get an opportunity to contribute for Marathi cinema. But now I am debuting in Marathi as a playback singer, and I am very excited and looking forward for its response.”
Filmmaker Sanjay Jadhav elaborated, “We are so lucky to have Bappi-da on board. We grew up listening to his music, and now I got a chance to work with him. I am sure people will love and cherish this song.”
A B Live Productions presentation in association with Dreaming Twentyfour Seven Entertainment, “Lucky” is produced by Sanjay Kukreja, Suraj Singh and Deepak Pandurang Rane and stars Deepti Sati and Abhay Mahajan. It is slated to release early next year.
