MUMBAI—It was a triple celebration for composer-performer Bappi Lahiri as the veteran completed 50 years in films (his maiden film, “Daadu’ in Bengali, began shooting in 1968), celebrated his 65th birthday Nov. 27, and turned director with Manju Bharti’s “Ek Adhura Sangeet” under the banner of Viivek Films Production House.
The film is a love story. “My fans keep me alive and ticking. ‘Ek Adhura Sangeet’ will see yet another facet of mine,” smiled Lahiri, who has also been singer, lyricist, producer, story writer, and actor.
“We were very elated when Bappi-da consented to direct and compose for our film. He has been our guiding light, and we are very excited,” said expressed producer Manju Bharti. Mukesh Bharti is in the lead.
Besides family – wife Chitrani, daughter Rema, son-in-law Govind Bansal and grandson Sawastik Bansal, joining his celebrations were Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Govinda, Sonu Nigam, Sarbani Mukherjee, Lalit Pandit, Pahlaj Nihalani, Ila Arun, Alka Yagnik, B. Subhash, Jolly Mukherjee, Deb Mukerji, Rono Mukerji, Shubir Mukerji and others.
