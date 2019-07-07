MUMBAI—The sound of the gunshots that were fired then still echoes 11 years later. Witness the real story in the #BatlaHouse trailer that launches Jul. 10.
“Batla House” is an action thriller directed by Nikkhil Advani. Inspired by the Operation Batla House encounter of 2008, the film stars John Abraham, and releases Aug. 15.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishen Kumar, Monsiha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Sandeep Leyzell and John Abraham. Watch the teaser here.
