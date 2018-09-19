Music: Anu Malik, Sachet-Parampara & Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Lyrics: Siddharth-Garima, Manoj Muntashir & Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
MUMBAI—Let us first deal with Pakistan before crossing the border to India! We have two versions of “Dekhte Dekhte” here Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s well-known qawaali. We have two versions, one sung by Atif Aslam, and an older Rahat Fateh Ali Khan with additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and re-creation by Rochak Kohli.
The song is extremely melodious despite the tacky ‘keyboard-driven orchestration and has very intense lyrics (“Jeene marne ki hum the wajah aur hum hi/Bewajah ho gaye dekhte dekhte”), which translates with a play on the word “wajah” or purpose, as ‘My existence for her is purposeless, which is strange as I was the very purpose of her existence.” Muntashir writes decent add-on words.
Moving India-wards (!), Sachet-Parampara’s “Har Har Gange” (Arijit Singh) has a very pious feel, the composition and sound giving the hallowed feel of the precincts of a temple, with philosophical verse that is masterfully written by Siddharth-Garima (“Palat ke phir na aani/Boli baat aur behta paani/Na kar maili tu Ganga/Tann dhoye mann to ganda”). This translates as “The spoken word and flowing water will never return/You are bathing your body, but your soul is polluted.”
Singh is brilliant, as whenever he gets a superlative song, except for his diction on the “Ta” syllable, which needs improvement even now. The orchestration could have been mellowed a bit, though during the refrain of “Har Har Gange,” when it becomes a shade cacophonous.
Sachet-Parampara’s “Hard Hard” (Mika, Sachet and Prakriti Kakar) is routine but does not offend despite Mika’s standard drawling rendition and the stereotypical lyrics. The situational angle is clear (Shree Narayan Singh as a director is one of our most situation-savvy directors) and it will, I am sure, sound better in context in the film.
Over to the most infectious song – “Gold Tamba” – which is Anu Malik’s only contribution here. A classic Malik item number in every sense, it is delightfully written by Siddharth-Garima, and astoundingly propelled by singer Nakash Aziz, who gets to sink his singing teeth in his meatiest song this side of his cult “Saree Ka Fall Sa” in “R…Rajkumar.”
Getting fluidly into the ethos of Malik’s freewheeling madness, he delivers with super gusto a song that just does not let go – once heard, it reverberates over and over. I loved the reverberating vocals backed by a strong rhythm after “Tamba” and its rhyming words, and the relentless pace of the composition.
This “Chaalu” song separates the man (Malik) from the boys (Sachet-Parampara) who are the “Batti” (lights) of the score. And for a long time, the “meter” of this score will not go “gul” (vamoose)!
Rating: 3.5/5
