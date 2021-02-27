Seriously, who concocts such plots? And do respected stars like Aahana Kumara need to do this merely for Mammon?
London, for starters, has never been shown so depraved. A card does not come out of an ATM machine, the heroine’s bag is stolen, every other person is a crook or weird, and so on. Our protagonist, searching for a deserter husband plans to cut him into small pieces and feed him to the pigs, if you please.
Even the Indians shown, but for her old friend, a cabbie (Vikram Kochhar, good as always) are eccentric. There are long rides and pointless things happening. So what is the end? Are the pigs gonna get their banquet?
Honestly, I did not feeling like writing the review. But it was necessary because of a reason.
Statutory Warning: Watching this one can be seriously damaging to your health.
Rating: 0 stars
Produced by: Mohit Chhabra, Ajay Rai & Sudipto Sarkar
Directed and written by: Abhishek Jaiswal
Music: Karthik Ramalingam
Starring: Aahana Kumra, Niki Walia, Vikram Kochhar, Amerjit Deu, Rumana Molla, Shane Hart, Natasha Powell, Sagar Arya, Sohaila Kapur, Johnny Neal, Andrey Rogozin, Hemant Parekh & others
