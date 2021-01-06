MUMBAI—Eros Now has unveiled the trailer of the comical and emotional drama “Bawri Chhori,” which translates as “Crazy Girl.” An intriguing and a heart- touching journey of Radhika, it streams Jan. 11. Helmed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the film has a star cast comprising Aahana Kumra, Rumana Molla, Vikram Kocchar and Niki Walia.
“Bawri Chhori” narrates the story of Radhika, who is on a quest for revenge against her husband in London. Her husband has left soon after marriage and has never returned or called her. Desperate to find out the truth, Radhika sets off to London. With the perfect blend of comedy and drama, “Bawri Chhori” presents a fresh perspective towards life that will leave a lasting impression on the minds of viewers, and releases Jan. 11.
