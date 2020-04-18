MUMBAI — As the world grapples with the biggest challenge of the century, artistes are trying to ease hardships by offering entertainment on social media platforms. Neha Kakkar, making the best of the nationwide lockdown, is spending time with her family in Rishikesh.
While she admits that she misses eating outside, she looks at the brighter side of the current situation. She says, “Industries are coming to a halt, but this has led to a decline in air pollution across the world. Water bodies are cleaner. I hope that after this ends, we will become more mindful of the environment.”
What worries Kakkar the most during this troubling time is a spike in fake forwards that is alarmingly misleading people. She shares, “My mother is in her fifties and my father is in his sixties. When they hear rumors, they tend to panic. The forwards that we get on WhatsApp are not always true.”
Recognizing that the lockdown is taking a toll on people’s mental health, she said, “Human beings can do anything if we decide to do it. It’s all in our head. If you panic, you’ll feel claustrophobic.”
When asked about her message to people, she answers positively, “Be with loved ones, learn new things and sleep well. It’s also a good time for artistes to come up with creative concepts.”
