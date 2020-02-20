BENGALURU – Discovery Channel’s Bear Grylls Feb. 19 shared the first look of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s debut on the small screen via his program, “Into the Wild with Bear Grylls,” after 43 years of being in cinema.
“Preparing for @Rajinikanth's blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery,” tweeted Grylls.
In the 15-second motion poster, Rajinikanth is seen resting on the bonnet of an off-road vehicle in the forest. Rajinikanth, 69, and Grylls pose while fire and flying debris are seen in the background.
“Rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way...,” said Grylls.
In January, Ranjinikanth visited Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve to shoot for the Discovery Channel program.
Discovery Channel took permission from the Karnataka forest department to shoot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an 874 square km national park, was formed by integrating most of the forest areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park established in 1941, and later enlarged to its current state in Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru.
The tiger reserve lists 28 species of mammals to be thriving in the forest, including Royal Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, common leopard, bonnet macaque, Indian pipistrelle, and barking deer, among others.
In August 2019, Grylls had hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the show, which was shot at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand in February last year.
In “Man vs Wild,” the former British serviceman showcases survival strategies in extremely challenging conditions in the most remote locations around the world.
Other international icons who have been featured in the highly popular show include former U.S. President Barack Obama, “Titanic” star Kate Winslet, Tennis virtuoso Roger Federer, and Hollywood actress Julia Roberts, among others.
Rajinikanth, 69, also used the Discovery platform to appeal for water conservation.
Grylls hosts a handful of shows on Discovery Channel.
