MUMBAI — The third edition of Critics' Choice Awards, announced Feb. 14, turned out to be a grand celebration of the artists, technicians and content creators from across the entertainment industry.
Emerging as one of the most inclusive award ceremonies, Critics' Choice Awards honored talent, artists and technicians in feature films, web series and short films across all Indian languages. The winners and nominees of the prestigious award ceremony unanimously lauded Film Critics Guild, Motion Content Group and Vistas Media Capital for joining forces for the one-of-a-kind celebration.
Anupama Chopra, Chairperson, Film Critics Guild says, “I am thrilled that in such a difficult year, we could celebrate storytelling with this much energy and sparkle! A big congrats to all the winners."
Sudip Sanyal, Business Head- Motion Content Group India shares, “We're happy to have successfully lived up to our commitment to honour content creators and talents. The response that we got from within the entertainment industry is overwhelming. We hope this positivity refines our quality of entertainment."
Here is the list of winners:
SHORT FILMS
Best Short Film: “Bebaak”
Best Director: “Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak”
Best Actor: Adil Hussain for “Meal”
Best Actress: Amruta Subhash for “The Booth”
Best Writing: Shazia Iqbal for “Bebaak” (Dying Wind In Her Hair)
FEATURE FILMS
Best Film: “Eeb Allay Ooo”
Best Director: “Prateek Vats for Eeb Allay Ooo”
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for “Bhonsle”
Best Actress: Tillotama Shome for “Sir”
Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi for “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”
Best Supporting Actress: Sai Pallavi for “Paava Kadhaigal”
Best Writing: Sachy for “Ayyappanum Koshiyum”
Best Cinematography: Siddharth Diwan for “Bulbbul”
Best Editing: Mahesh Narayanan for “C U Soon”
Gender Sensitivity Award: “Thappad”
SERIES
Best Series: “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”
Best Actor: Pratik Gandhi for “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”
Best Actress: Sushmita Sen for “Aarya”
Best Supporting Actor: Abhishek Banerjee for “Paatal Lok”
Best Supporting Actress: Swastika Mukherjee for “Paatal Lok”
Best Writing: Sumit Purohit, Saurav Dey, Vaibhav Vishal, Karan Vyas for “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”
