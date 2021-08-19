Make no mistake: even without 3-D, “BellBottom” is still a big-screen film. It is a proper spy thriller wherein the last twist is revealed in the last frames of the movie. It is also differently crafted from the norm. There is no frenetic action in the first half of the 123-minute movie. It only provides the setting for what is to come.
The enlisting of Anshul Malhotra (Akshay Kumar), a kind of jack-of-all-trades (chess, music, foreign languages et al), into the Research & Analysis Wing (Indian intelligence agency, acronym RAW), is done thanks to his personal back-story— and shrewdly so by RAW agent Santook (Adil Hussein). He is happily married to an MTNL employee (Vaani Kapoor) before that happens and has had an adorable yet typically Punjabi mom (Dolly Ahluwalia) who died in a 1979 hijack as the only casualty, due to her (as it is thought) asthma. Family takes a good deal of footage, thus, in the early parts of the film. Then come Anshul’s training sequences.
During the initially back-and-forth story, in 1984 (present day in the film), Indira Gandhi (Lara Dutta) summons a council of ministers as well as RAW founder and chief Kao (Denzil Smith) to discuss the latest hijack. Invariably, such attempts (made with Pakistan’s and their intelligence agency ISI’s active collusion) had lead to India releasing terrorist hostages and even shelling out moneys in exchange for the safety of the passengers. This time, Santook introduces Indira to Anshul as someone who has made an incomparable study of the hijackings pattern.
The entire council takes him lightly, despite his crucial evidence, until he is proved right in the latest hijack episode. He then advises the premier not to bow to Pakistan and to break the usual pattern.
When the plane finally lands in Dubai to apply pressure on the Indian government, with 210 passengers, Anshul packs in a crucial 4-member crack team, is offered covert help by a woman (Huma Qureshi) at Dubai airport, and successfully brings back all the hijackers as prisoners and the plane passengers safely back alive. This despite many hiccups (some of the political variety from the Dubai authorities that value human life above all).
The script has been inspired by real-life stories, with two aircraft hijacking incidents also blended into this semi-fictional exercise. Credits to the scriptwriters for a racy and well-knit second-half even as some details are to be accepted as cinematic license, like how Anshul could arrange some details within minutes—literally.
The high-on-entertainment film has a terrific performance by Akshay Kumar as its bulwark. The element of personal vendetta is kept in the background until the very end and never comes in the way of national duty and responsibility. Akshay’s seasoned and low-key performance is the highlight of this film. His off-the-cuff one-liners add to the fun.
Vaani Kapoor makes for a charming wife, Lara Dutta is not really recognizable as she gets into Indira Gandhi’s character, but does a great job nevertheless. Huma Qureshi has a briefer role but does justice to her character. The ministers (played by Thalaivasal Vijay and Abhijit Lahiri) just stop short of emerging as thoughtless, single-minded buffoons. Adil Hussein is superb as Santook, while Zain Khan Durrani makes a real mark as Doddy. The actor playing Pakistani president Zia-ul-Haq looks the part and is adequate. The rest are good for their respective roles.
Apart from Akshay Kumar, there are two more highlights in the film: one, the terrific background score by Daniel B. George, and two, the technical side—lovely camerawork by Rajeev Ravi, production design that is perfect at all points by Amit Ray and Subrata Chakraborty, and superb VFX and DI—the film has been shot almost entirely outdoors in Scotland and some more parts of UK, and Dubai (of 1984!) too has been re-created there, including the airport.
Sore points and flipside: YES, the sorry music and lyrics in the songs—yet again. Neither for the soul nor the sole, the songs are an avoidable “earsore” to coin a term. One song, “Marjaawan,” even has lyrics that go, “Je Tu Meri Na Hoi, To Main Mar Jaanga” (If you do not become mine, I will die) when they are already married! And this atrocity and at least one more song are entirely in Punjabi.
But forget this minor but condemnable blip on the screen and watch the rest of the movie. You cannot let this stupid thing “hijack” the otherwise high entertainment!
Rating: ***1/2
Producers: Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Monisha Advani
Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari
Written by: Aseem Arrora, Perveez Sheikh & Vashu Bhagnani
Music: Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Shantanu Dutta, Kulwant Singh Bhamra,
Gurnazar Singh & Maninder Buttar
Starring: Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussein, Zain Khan Durrani, Dolly Ahluwalia, Mamik Singh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Abhijit Lahiri, Denzil Smith, Amit Kumar Vashist, Kais Khan, Ajay Chhabra, Diljohn Singh, Bhavini Seth, Santosh Banerjee, Caroline Bernstern, Karim Saidi, & others
