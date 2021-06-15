MUMBAI — Pooja Entertainment’s lavishly-mounted espionage thriller, “Bellbottom,” has generated huge buzz in recent days with trade insiders speculating about its release. On June 15, leading man Akshay Kumar ended the speculation and announced July 27 as the—theatrical and worldwide—release date of the film!
“Bellbottom” has managed to lead the change from the beginning. Even last year, it hit the headlines for being the first Hindi film to be shot and completed during the pandemic with an exemplary on-set COVID management.
The eagerly-awaited suspenseful spy drama based on true events is now ripe for release and cinema lovers who are longing to throng back to theatres should block their calendars. Notably, this will be the first Akshay Kumar starrer to enjoy a theatrical release this year.
For fans waiting to see Kumar in a vintage action avatar, in a film that promises grand international locations, 1980s nostalgia and breathtaking sequences, this announcement is like a silver lining that will light up the gloomy entertainment space in 2021.
Pooja Entertainment presents “Bellbottom” in association with Emmay Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, it is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.
And so, it even beats “Sooryavanshi” to the theaters, a film that has been ready since March 2020, when “Bellbottom” hadn’t even begun shooting. A few weeks ago, there was speculation that both films will come on the same day, and Kumar had clarified that the respective producers would announce the respective dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.