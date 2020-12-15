The essence of “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag,” as it turns out, is that it is not too difficult to reconcile one’s own unique goals with conventional aspects like parental ambitions and dreams (for a daughter) and expectations from a fiancé. This angle may not really convince many youngsters (or their parents), but fellow creators Ravi Patel and Neel Shah firmly believe that there is a thin and fast-blurring line between tradition and modernity, conformism and rebellion and—maybe—even moral and immoral.
Beanie (Bindiya) Bhatnagar (Swara Bhaskar) has it all: a cushy job, loving parents, a lavishly affectionate fiancé Arun Kalra (Varun Thakur) and, after marriage, a plush four-bedroom apartment in Mumbai.
Trouble is, she has this dream: of becoming a stand-up comedian, and such dreams clash with her fiance’s and parents’ concepts of marriage, which includes early kids—preferably more than one, that is. And so her unrealized dream will remain one as she settles into a mundane life of a rich man’s wife, and motherhood.
On the day of her engagement, therefore, Beanie runs away, unable to take the psychological claustrophobia, and taking this gamble especially for an audition. The same night, her eccentric boss (Sukanta Ghatak) sends a message reprimanding her for some small negligence at work, and suddenly, Beanie realizes that she detests her job and sends him a nasty voice message, resigning on the spot. That night, she manages to get an act, which does not work at all!
Overnight, she is without a home, parents, a job and a dream. However she meets an NRI comedian Ravi (Ravi Patel), who is in home country to try his luck as he has divorced a wife who cheated him. Ravi too has capsized in his act, but the two become friends and encourage each other, while Beanie lives in with bestie Kapi (Dolly Singh) as she has no home to return. There is occasional contact with her parents, mostly mom (Mona Ambegaonkar) as dad is unforgiving. And yet, he is loving within and has even taken an “astrological package” of Rs. 13,000 that he is assured will make his daughter toe the line!
The inevitable happens between Ravi and Beanie, but professionally, she makes slow progress. A big opportunity at a wedding in Pune turns out to be an eye-opener, as Arun, very much changed for the better, is there with a new girlfriend (Mukti Mohan), and Beanie manages to impress a stand-up talent scout. Meanwhile, there has been trouble on the Ravi front and a change of heart in mom.
And soon, what I mentioned in the beginning of this review happens, with a small aim at a second season. It will be difficult to gauge how things could develop in Season 2, if made, and a scripting level far ahead of this one will be needed. Within India, entertainers around standup comedy are not really “in,” mainly because the scripts do not measure up to the humor-meets-emotions quotient. Other than the act at this wedding, Beanie’s standup comedy is not really of good, forget high, standard. In web series, we can permit the dominance of English and sex, but hello! We need a certain skilled level of naughty or risqué humor, right? The recent web release Hindi film, “Comedy Couple,” scored far higher in this department.
While the direction is otherwise just competent, the performances of Swara Bhaskar and Ravi Patel are indeed of high order, Bhaskar again showing that she is a natural actress who swims into her character fluidly. Patel is delightfully in command, his expressions amazing, his effortlessness charming. Varun impresses only in the later sections where he gets scope, but Dolly Singh is adorable as the loyal, impish BFF.
Mona Ambegaonkar is fantastic as Beanie’s mother, probably as much of a revolution among screen mothers as was Reema Lagoo in “Maine Pyar Kiya,” who gradually became a trendsetter in on-screen mothers. Girish Kulkarni as the rather unchangeable father is effective too as he jumps moods within seconds very often.
With better writing and many more humorous punches, “BBB” could have been wittier, more lustrous and memorable. As things stand, it is a passable attempt at light entertainment.
Rating: ***
Created by: Ravi Patel & Neel Shah
Directed by: Debbie Rao, Ishaan Nair & Abi Varghese
Written by: Nisha Lakra, Devashree Shivadekar, Ravi Patel & Neel Shah
Cast: Swara Bhaskar, Varun Thakur, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh, Mona Ambegaonkar, Girish Kulkarni, Santanu Ghatak, Mukti Mohan & others
