MUMBAI — Producer Binaiferr Kohli, known for shows like “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!” and “Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai,” has shared how she celebrates the Parsi New Year. “The rituals that I follow including making ‘rangoli,’ and having a bath with milk and rose petals,” said Kohli about the occasion celebrated Aug. 16.
Sharing her memory of Parsi New Year, she said, “One of my fondest memories is of wearing ‘jhablas,’ which are little dresses for children with ‘gara’ embroidery, and going to the fire temple. But before that, standing on the ‘rangoli’ and then doing ‘achu michu’ (a ritual) were important. They then take a tray and put a ‘teeka’ and rice on our forehead, make you wear a haar (garland) and then you wear your little cap,which is a Parsi cap, or a scarf and go to the fire temple. The best part is the food. We have Dhan Dar, Patra Ni Macchi, Salli Murgh and Lagan nu Custard."
She adds, “The Taj (a 5-star hotel founded by Parsis) serves a fabulous Parsi lunch buffet. Of course, it’s a special day to spend with the family. Everyone does teekas, prays together, lights lamps and follows other special Parsi rituals. Navroz Mubarak to my team and fans.”
51 Prominent Parsis / Iranis in Hindi entertainment industry (*: Late)
- Adi Marzban, Playwright / TV host*
- Amyra Dastur, actress
- Ardeshir Irani, filmmaker*
- Aspi Irani, filmmaker*
- Bakhtiyar Irani, TV actor
- Binaiffer Kohli, TV producer
- Boman Irani, actor
- Cyrus Broacha, actor
- Cyrus Sahukar, actor
- Daisy Irani, actor
- Delnaaz Irani, actress
- Dinyar Contractor, actor*
- Fali Mistry, cinematographer*
- Faredoon Irani, cinematographer*
- Freddy Daruwala, actor
- Homi Adajania, writer / filmmaker
- Homi Wadia, filmmaker*
- Honey Irani, actress / writer
- J.B.H. Wadia, filmmaker*
- Jal Mistry, cinematographer*
- Jim Sarbh, actor
- Kaizad Gustad, filmmaker
- Keki Mistry, cinematographer*
- Kurush Deboo, actor
- Nariman Irani, cinematographer*
- Nauheed Cyrusi, actress
- Nina Wadia, actress
- Parzan Dastur, child actor
- Perizaad Zorabian, actress
- Persis Khambata, actress-model
- Ronnie Screwvala, producer
- Sanaya Irani, TV actor
- Saraswati Devi, composer*
- Shammi, actress*
- Shernaz Patel, actress
- Shenaz Treasurywala, actress
- Shiamak Davar, choreographer
- Sohrab Modi, actor / filmmaker*
- Sooni Taraporevala, writer
- Tanaaz Irani, actress
- Viraf Patel, TV actor
Half-Parsis
- Adi Irani, actor
- Aftab Shivadasani, actor / producer
- Aruna Irani actress / producer
- Farah Khan, filmmaker /choreographer
- Farhan Akhtar, actor / singer / writer / filmmaker
- Farouque Shaikh, actor*
- Indra Kumar / filmmaker
- John Abraham, actor / producer
- Sajid Khan, director
- Zoya Akhtar, writer / filmmaker
