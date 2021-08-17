parsi new year

Producer Binaiferr Kohli with her family on Parsi New Year. (Prashant Golecha photo)

MUMBAI — Producer Binaiferr Kohli, known for shows like “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!” and “Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai,” has shared how she celebrates the Parsi New Year. “The rituals that I follow including making ‘rangoli,’ and having a bath with milk and rose petals,” said Kohli about the occasion celebrated Aug. 16.

Sharing her memory of Parsi New Year, she said, “One of my fondest memories is of wearing ‘jhablas,’ which are little dresses for children with ‘gara’ embroidery, and going to the fire temple. But before that, standing on the ‘rangoli’ and then doing ‘achu michu’ (a ritual) were important. They then take a tray and put a ‘teeka’ and rice on our forehead, make you wear a haar (garland) and then you wear your little cap,which is a Parsi cap, or a scarf and go to the fire temple. The best part is the food. We have Dhan Dar, Patra Ni Macchi, Salli Murgh and Lagan nu Custard."

She adds, “The Taj (a 5-star hotel founded by Parsis) serves a fabulous Parsi lunch buffet. Of course, it’s a special day to spend with the family. Everyone does teekas, prays together, lights lamps and follows other special Parsi rituals. Navroz Mubarak to my team and fans.”

