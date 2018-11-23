Produced by: Chirag Mahendra Dhariwal
Directed by: Neerraj Pathak
Written by: Neerraj Pathak, Aakash Pandey, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Shirish Sharma and Sumit Nijhawan
Music: Jeet Gannguli, Amjad-Nadeem, Sanjeev-Darshan, Raftaar & Neerraj Pathak
Starring: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel, Ranjeet, Mukul Dev, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pankaj Tripathi, Hemant Pandey, Manoj Joshi, Rajeev Mehta, Amit Mistry, Nawab Shah and others
Track 1: Devi Dayal Dubey aka 3-D aka Bhaiaji (Sunny Deol) is a benevolent don of sorts from Mirzapur (hopefully this is not meant to have any relation to the recent web series!!!!!). He is depressed and not quite himself because his suspicious wife Sapna (Preity Zinta) has left him. Sapna knows he is innocent, but wants to torment him a bit.
3-D’s concerned cohorts (Mukul Dev, Brijendra Kala, Hemant Pandey, Amit Mistry) are concerned and seek medical attention from an eccentric doctor named Buddhisagar (Sanjay Mishra) who sings vintage Sunny Deol numbers. He finally tells him he must do something that will make Sapna proud.
Track 2: Buddhisagar meets famous film director Goldie Kapoor (Arshad Warsi) by chance and the man’s movies have made millions, which makes the don kidnap him to extort money. Buddhisagar reveals 3-D’s secret of depression (or whatever) to Goldie, who is known to cheat producers out of their money. He decides to con 3-D. He persuades him to make a movie on Sapna’s and his love life to show how much he loves her. Sapna will be played by co-conspirator Mallika Kapoor (Ameesha Patel), who, however, begins to lust after the rich 3-D. Goldie also brings an unemployed and lousy writer Tarun Porno Ghosh (Shreyas Talpade) on board.
Track 3: Helicopter Mishra (Jaideep Ahlawat) is a notorious don who wants to destroy 3-D and rule Uttar Pradesh / Mirzapur /Benares. He thus begins to confront 3-D.
Track 4: Funny Singh, a Punjabi (Sunny Deol again) encounters his lookalike 3-D and is signed for his role.
And in bringing these four tracks together as an action comedy that is dated and needs a dose of making it ‘today,’ everyone goes off-‘track’!
This sorry concoction has neither head (it ‘heads’ nowhere!) nor ‘tale’ (a focused story). Somewhere, this mess of a script pays homage to so many movies and actors apart from making tepid jokes at their expense. Jaideep Ahlawat’s needless track seems to be an add-on for a contemporary connect, and while a few lines and situations are funny in isolation (like Funny Singh being told not to bring in his Punjabi accent into the role of a U.P. don, or the way a skeleton is identified, or a couple of Goldie’s manipulations and the scene where he says, “When I am high, I don’t lie!”), they cannot compensate for the lack of a good script.
The only plus is that the film is not an exercise in tedium. If you are not laughing (rarely) with the film, you are laughing at the film or, more often, wondering, in complete awe of the negative variety, how someone can even conceive such an addle-pated story. The 132 minutes do pass sans boredom, but the entertainment is from a different zone than what the makers intended! Yes, the germ (a don with pots of money wanting to make a film to show his wife how much he loves her) had some intrinsic potential.
The look of the film is very fresh – and for that digital technology can be thanked after a delay of five years – and the cinematography by Vishnu Rao and Kabir Lal and the action by Vijayan Master also are skilled. We, however, cannot say the same of the music, background score (Vijay Verma, Anamik and Lyton) and above all, the script and direction. The editing is as confused as the add-on writers’ contribution that has come in later.
Sunny Deol is good as Funny Singh, and in normal mode as 3-D. Preity Zinta looks nice in most of the film, but why does she talk like Farida Jalal does in her light scenes?? And Ranjeet too seems to be aping Pran! Jaideep is sincere, and sadly, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Rajeev Mehta, and Manoj Joshi are all completely wasted.
For most of her caricature, Ameesha Patel cuts a sorry figure – besides showing a lot of her physical one! Shreyas Talpade adds little to his routine kind of comedy, but Arshad Warsi, even if repetitious, makes quite a bit of the film watchable just by being his usual self.
Rating: *1/2 (Just About)
