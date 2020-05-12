MUMBAI — Writer Sumrit Shahi is excited about his new show "Bhalla Calling Bhalla.” He says that the show has been made in a very unique way since all the actors are stuck at home due to the ongoing lockdown.
"The most unique thing about 'Bhalla Calling Bhalla' is that it is a show that is completely conceptualized, written, shot, edited and is presented to the audience during the lockdown. There was no set, no actors met each other. All of it happened remotely so it is truly a new-age technology experiment that we have done in this lockdown," he said.
Talking about his thought process behind writing the show, he said: "I think what I kept in mind while writing the show was that since we are going through such challenging and testing times and everyone's patience is low and stress levels are so high, everyone is worried and uncertain."
"I just wanted a show that feels warm and easy to understand and most importantly to bring a smile on everyone's face - that has been the endeavour behind the show. The story is about a dysfunctional Punjabi family and how they are not together in the lockdown. But somehow the lockdown will help them come together," he added.
"Bhalla Calling Bhalla" stars Lubna Salim, Rajesh Kumar, Leenesh Matoo, Gracy Goswami and Gaurav Gera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.