MUMBAI—What would you say if the leader of the Top 12 Hindi film openers of all time across the country was actually a bad flop? Can openings decide the fate of a film at the box-office and the index of success? No way. As always, a film’s final collections depend on staying-power due to word-of-mouth, and its success grade on ROI (return on investment), that is, the cost to profit ratio. A word of caution: the following chart is only about Indian nett collections.
As “Bharat” becomes Salman Khan’s and Katrina Kaif’s (and T-Series’, and Ali Abbas Zafar’s) highest-ever opener, with a five-day opening weekend to come, thanks to the Eid release on a Wednesday, here is the current rating of the All-Time Top 12 opening-day collections.
1. Thugs Of Hindostan (2018 Diwali) – Rs. 52.25 crore
Final verdict: Disaster
Cause of high opening: 1) Grossly escalated ticket rates 2) Aamir Khan+Amitabh Bachchan+YRF together
2. Happy New Year (2014 Diwali) – Rs. 44.97 cr
Final verdict: Average
Cause of high opening: 1) Ticket rates increased in opening weekend 2) Shah Rukh Khan+Farah Khan
3. Bharat (2019 Eid) Rs. 42.3 cr
Final verdict: Awaited
Cause of high opening: Festive release, Salman Khan, Moderately increased rates
4. Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion (Non-holiday in 2017) Rs. 41 cr
Final verdict: All-time blockbuster
Cause of high opening: People’s curiosity about the franchise and its story
5. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Diwali 2015) Rs. 40.35 cr
Final verdict: Hit
Cause of high opening: 1) Salman Khan 2) moderately escalated ticket rates.
6. Sultan (Eid 2016) Rs. 36.54 cr
Final verdict: Super-Hit
Cause of high opening: 1) Salman Khan+Yash Raj Films 2) Moderately escalated ticket rates
7. Dhoom 3 (Christmas 2013) Rs. 36.22 cr
Final verdict: Hit
Cause of high opening: 1) Aamir Khan+YRF 2) Brand equity of “Dhoom,” escalated ticket rates
8. Sanju (Non-Holiday 2018) Rs. 34.75 cr
Final verdict: Super-Hit
Cause of high opening: 1) Rajkumar Hirani biopic on Sanjay Dutt 2) Moderately escalated tickets rates,
9. Tiger Zinda Hai (Christmas 2017) Rs. 34.10 cr
Final verdict: Blockbuster
Cause of high opening: 1) Salman Khan+YRF +“Tiger” franchise 2) Moderate Escalation in ticket-rates
10. Chennai Express (Eid 2013) Rs. 33.12 cr
Final verdict: Super-Hit
Cause of high opening: Shah Rukh Khan+Rohit Shetty+Deepika Padukone
11. Ek Tha Tiger (Eid 2012) Rs. 32.93 cr
Final verdict: Super-Hit
Cause of high opening: Salman Khan+YRF in first-ever collaboration
12. Singham Returns (Independence Day 2014) Rs. 32.09 cr
Final verdict: Average
Cause of high opening: Brand Equity of Rohit Shetty’s “Singham” franchise+Ajay Devgn
