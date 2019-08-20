MUMBAI—The second installment to the 2007 hit “Bhool Bhulaiyaa,” a psychological thriller comedy, has been launched with Kartik Aaryan. The previous film featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and was directed by Priyadarshan. Viewers have been waiting for the second installment for a while.
After much speculation, Bhushan Kumar has finally confirmed that he is making “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” under his banner of T-Series Films with Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios (they recently collaborated on “Kabir Singh”).
Confirming the development, Kumar said, “I was eagerly waiting to lock in the right script, one that was as engaging and enticing as the first one. Finally, after a long wait of 11 years, Murad-bhai came to me with a script, which I felt was worthy of taking the franchise forward.”
Anees Bazmee directs the film, which will release Jul. 31, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.