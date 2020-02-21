We apologize to the late colossal lyricist Shailendra for defiling his classic song “Dost Dost Na Raha” (A friend no longer is one) for our review caption, but honestly, is ‘Bhoot Part 1 The Haunted Ship’ a ghost movie?
Other than the great technological side (Aditya Kanwar’s production design, VFX by Matchmove, cinematography by Pushkar Singh with perfect lighting and Anish John’s sound design, there is nothing to sing hosannas about anything here. Ketan Sodha’s background score is routine, and Bodhaditya Banerjee’s editing virtually non-existent.
All the routine tropes of horror are used, and for the audience, there are but a couple of scare points in a 114-minute horror film, which, when you think about it, is abysmal. Just when we thought that the horror genre would be reinvented by someone as skilled as subject selector Karan Johar, especially as he has planned this to be a franchise, we get this major anticlimax.
Somewhere, when Vicky Kaushal (this is arguably his weakest and silliest role ever) told India-West that Part 2 will be made only if Part 1 earns money, we see a clairvoyance in him! Or is it just his sense of script, which has rarely gone wrong, come offbeat cinema, Netflix movies or commercial films?
“Table No. 21,” “Bhool Bhulaiya,” “404—Error Not Found” and “Phobia” are but four examples of films that could be called a mix of horror and a psychological thriller, and they were all standout cases of superb, original cinema. In the horror genre, we had “Bhoot” (2003) as well, besides the episodic “Darna Mana Hai.”
On the other hand, the brilliant Anurag Basu’s (solo) debut “Saaya” was marketed foolishly as a horror drama when it a sweet love story with supernatural element.
This “Bhoot” messes up a similar kind of back story with a paranormal entity and a psychological thriller and ends up concocting a non-scary mélange that neither moves you, nor scares you, and certainly does not thrill or entertain!
A ship is washed adrift on a Mumbai sea-face and shipping company officers Prithvi (Vicky Kaushal) and Riyaaz (Akash Dhar) are given the responsibility of making sure it is towed away.
But Prithvi, who has lost his wife (Bhumi Pednekar) and daughter in a mishap, senses a presence on board. He investigates, despite the initially-skeptical Riyaaz. An eight year-old story comes up, very mysterious, and video footage (surprisingly intact after such a long time!) and the ship’s log books are needed to unravel the mystery. Naturally, the ending has to be violent nd bloody but just short of gory. A frame in the end-credits suggests a sequel.
Kaushal is okay, surviving a badly-written character in a script that is worse. Ashutosh Rana is the usual religious mantras-spouting man found in some zsuch films and Akash Dhar is excellent as Riyaaz. The rest of the actors have barely anything to do.
If you do watch a film to be spooked, go back to “Bhoot” circa 2003. But if you want to just have fun laughing at a horror film, this one’s just for you. Sad, because if some hard work had been done, this one would have been a “Wanted” ship.
Rating: *1/2
Produccd by: Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta & Shashank Khaitan
Written and Directed by: Bhanu Pratap Singh
Music: Akhil Sachdeva
Starring: Vicky Kaushal, Ashutosh Rana, Meher Vij, Sara Gesawat, Akash Dhar,
Sanjay Gurbaxani and others. Special Appearance: Bhumi Pednekar
