MUMBAI—The spooky adventure is about to begin! The “Bhoot Police” team left for their location shoot, Oct. 31. The lead cast of Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam along with producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri were spotted at a private Mumbai airport as they headed to Dalhousie in a private charter to begin their schedule.
Tips Industries Ltd. in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents “Bhoot Police,” directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The horror comedy follows Kripalani’s last horror thriller, “Phobia.” Tips has worked with Khan in “Kachche Dhaage” (1999), “Kya Kehna” (2000), “Race” (2008), “Race 2” (2013) and with Fernandez in “Race 2” and “Race 3” (2018).
