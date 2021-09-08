MUMBAI — “Bhoot Police” will now release seven days earlier than planned as a festive treat for fans. The tremendous pre-buzz of the movie has got the makers to release the film Sept. 10 instead of Sept. 17.
The much-awaited Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam starrer is now set to stream on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Directed by Pavan Kripalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri, the movie offers a perfect blend of horror and comedy.
Sharing the excitement of releasing the movie a week prior, Taurani says, ““Bhoot Police” is a very special film for our entire team, the biggest standout factor is its story, then the cast and,of course, Pavan, who is a very talented director.” “Considering the huge amount of love and appreciation the trailer and songs have received is simply incredible, we have decided to advance the release of the film. In the festive season, you can enjoy the entertaining content with the family from the comfort of your home, and we really hope that the audience enjoys the film!”
Puri adds, “We are highly elated with the massive response and love the trailer has garnered, right from the first poster to the songs. All the assets were well-received by the audience and the anticipation level kept rising high! We are releasing the movie a week prior with a motive to add to the festive mood and helping the family entertainment time. “Bhoot Police” is the first horror-comedy film mounted on a scale as large as this, be it the cast, the VFX, locations and action – all will be a first in this genre. It’s a well-packaged horror-comedy and we are sure the viewers will enjoy it with their family.”
Kirpalani said, “The movie is mounted on a big scale, it’s a horror-comedy like never before. We have great performers who have come together for the first time for a horror comedy. The movie’s visuals and look are grand, and the VFX is amazingly done. Also, most importantly, the constant support of the producers Ramesh-ji and Akshai Puri, who gave my vision the mounting it required. It’s a complete family entertainer and we hope people enjoy it”.
“Bhoot Police” also stars Jaaved Jaffri and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles.
