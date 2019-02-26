MUMBAI— In 2008, Vivek Sharma directed BR Films’ “Bhoothnath.” The film starred Amitabh Bachchan in the title role and Shah Rukh Khan (with whom Sharma had a long association in the latter’s production company) in an extended special appearance.
Eleven years later, Sharma, after one indifferent project in “Kal Kissne Dekha,” has moved on. He has launched his production company, Filmzone Creations LLP, and wants to make path-breaking and novel cinema in a commercial format.
Filmzone is now ready with its first production, a young romantic comedy called “A Game Called Relationship” based on live-in relationships. It was shot in Mumbai, Indore, Ujjain and Mandu. Sharma has himself played the part of a flirtatious film director. It has Mandy Takhar (a star from Punjabi films), Sabeena Cheema (from London) and Sumit Suri in the other leads. Nakash Aziz and Sargam have scored the music and Duleep Regmi is the DoP. The film has been made in just Rs. 1.70 lakh!
Sharma’s most ambitious project is “Mere Paise Kahan Hain,” which will be made in eleven Indian and seven foreign languages. Each version will be shot separately (not dubbed) with new set of actors, new locations, and new tunes made for lyrics that have the same meaning. This, says Sharma, is his tribute to his nation and its culture.
This film is a comedy of errors with a beautiful love story of small-town people and their fight for survival. Its Marathi version is about to start shooting and is called “Majhe Paise Kuthe Ahet.” Subodh Bhave, Siddharth Jadhav, Manasi Naik and Bhau Kadam have principally agreed to play the main parts. After this will come the Bengali version “Aamar Taaka Kothay” and the Punjabi “Mere Paise Kitthe Ne.” This is a first for Indian cinema and will also bring some of the lesser- known regional languages on to a bigger platform.
Filmzone also has “Langda” and “Ka Kha Ga Gha Nanga” in the pipeline with a big star-cast. “Langda” deals with friendship and betrayal among three childhood friends in the backdrop of Naxalism. The other film is a satire on the mobile generation that has forgotten its roots.
Last, but not the least, is Sharma’s “Ram Singh Philip,” the story of an innocent tribal villager Ram Singh, who has just converted to Christianity. This film deals with his dilemma as he is a die-hard devotee of Lord Shiva but is now taking training on “How to behave like a Christian.” Sada Yadav will be playing Ram Singh and Jinal Joshi will be his love interest. Pankaj Kapur has been approached to play a priest and Ashutosh Rana the Hindu pujari.
On a personal level, Sharma is also a budding poet and has also published the anthology “Mohabbat Urdu Hai” of his poems. Succinct and vividly illustrated, it shows Sharma’s understanding of every kind of love, as in the poem on the last page, “Maang Le Mannat/Ke Phir Yeh Jahaan Mile/Mile Wohi God/Phir Wohi Maa Mile (Make a special prayer that you will be born in this world again, and in the lap of the same mother).”
