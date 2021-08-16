A mystery first: Ajay Devgn’s banner is listed in the beginning, sundry names are included in the list of producers, but not his! Secondly, there is a true solution to another conundrum: the unusually poor and, in fact, atrocious songs even for our times is all thanks to a certain organization co-producing this exceptionally god-awful film.
Three, the fact that most film rumors have a base in fact is proved again: like with another catastrophe, “Bombay Velvet,” six years ago, we had heard inside rumors of this film turning out extremely bad, with extensive re-shooting needed—again like with that film, nothing good came out of it. That caused the delay, and needless to say, a swollen budget.
Final conclusion: A true story as deserving of national and global exposure as this one (where a Squadron Leader with the Indian Air Force, Vijay Karnik, inspired 300 ordinary women villagers to repair a destroyed airbase runway overnight ) should have been placed in better hands as producers (who should have been committed individuals like those behind “Shershaah”), director (chosen with great care) and strong-minded writers—though it is shocking to see Ritesh Shah listed here among the coterie, after some great work that he has been doing for better setups.
Finally, off-key songs are not what a good war movie need—even J.P. Dutta’s monumental faux pas “LOC Kargil” had good music. Besides, Capt. Vijay Karnik bombards us with the fact that he is a Maratha (Karniks usually are from the Maharashtra-Konkan border) but sings in Punjabi! Not our cup of ‘T-’, sorry!
‘Series’ly!
A weird format of national integration follows: There is a Sikh officer (Ammy Virk), a Gujarati tiger-woman (Sonakshi Sinha) who kills a tiger with her baby held in her arms, a South Indian officer (Sharad Kelkar) and definitely the noble Muslim clan (Nora Fatehi as an Indian spy in Pakistan, going to avenge her late brother who too was exterminated brutally). Then there is Ranchhod Pagi (Sanjay Dutt), who kills so many Pakistanis with just a single weapon—did the Pakistani soldiers never get training or even pistols?
But save your breath. Harking back to the worst cinema of the period shown in the film (1971), the Pakistanis are shown as chest-thumping Muslims who talk about how they ruled India for 400 years (in the form of Mughals!). Jingoism, loud dialogues and the final depiction of Pakistani soldiers as gullible jokers makes this story even worse than its already incredible level of puerility! Fatehi’s character, for example, compounds all Pakistani forces as traitors to Islam.
In fact, the only one who does not get even a line of dialogue (or even a song) is Pranitha Subhash as Mrs. Karnik, who looks so woebegone it must be because she has been shortchanged after the central role in a later assignment in Hindi, “Hungama 2,” which released before this one!
Rabidly hollow (by now) patriotic dialogues, absurd stunts and VFX, action in overdrive, and disjointed narration—“Bhuj: The Pride of India” has it all. The story is one-line, but the script so silly that it is better we spend our energies watching “Shershaah” all over again. Forget an overall movie or some sequences, there is not a single frame that touches us, chills us, thrills us or gives gooseflesh.
In any case, none of the seasoned artistes have a chance of putting in an inspired or even average performance. Sonakshi Sinha first appears when less than an hour is left for the film to end (the biggest mercy is 113 minutes of length, though even that is actually too much, given what we get to see). Nora Fatehi is dispensed with faster than a badly-aimed Pakistani missile, president Yahya Khan (we do not know the actor) grimaces and glowers, Capt. Karnik ditto.
It is very sad that a major superstar like Devgn, who has shown so much variety, especially in the last five years, has to endure such a disaster in every sense at this stage of his career.
Rating: *
Produced by: Ajay Devgn, Bhushn Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Bunny Sanghavi, Vajir Singh & Abhishek Dudhaiya
Directed by: Abhishek Dudhaiya
Written by: Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah & Pooja Bhavoria
Music: Tanishk Bagchi, Gourov Dasgupta, Lijo George - DJ Chetas, Arko & Vipin Patwa
Starring: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar,
Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash, Ihana Dhillon, Mahesh Shetty, Navni Parihar, Zahir Ali, Vaansh Goswami, Ahtesham Azad Khan & others
