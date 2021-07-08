MUMBAI — Inspired by real events, the star-studded “Bhuj: The Pride of India” will release Aug. 13 on Disney+Hotstar. The ensemble cast of the film, starring Ajay Devgn, includes Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.
After creating some groundbreaking movies inspired by real-life heroes (“The Legend of Bhagat Singh,” “Raid,” “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”), this Independence Day, Devgn is all set to bring alive one of the most iconic events from our country’s history with the much-awaited war action movie,
The movie is inspired by the journey of the fearless IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport, and how he re-constructed an entire IAF airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar to protect our country.
The trailer of this magnificent movie will launch Jul. 12, and the motion poster of the movie gives a sneak peek into the world of 1970s, which promises powerful action sequences, heart-churning emotions, love and patriotism towards our country, and a mission that brings many brave people of Bhuj together for victory!
Presented by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi, co-produced under the banner of Select Media Holdings LLP. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah and Pooja Bhavoria and is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.
