MUMBAI — Four years down after her debut, Bhumi Pednekar is now beginning to be considered a weighty performer, which of course has nothing to do with her obese avatar in her first film (and hit), “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” (2015). It took a while for her to slim down (after the weight she had put on) for that film, and so her second release was her first 100-crore film, “Toilet—Ek Prem Katha” in 2017.
After that, Bhumi has surely and not too slowly made her mark, showing her proclivity to substance-oriented roles in “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,” “Sonchiriya,” the web film “Lust Stories,” “Saand Ki Aankh” and “Bala,” her second film in the 100-crore club. She is now set to release “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” has just signed Akshay Kumar presentation “Durgavati,” which has been called a “Scary thriller” and has also got in her hands the ensemble Karan Johar historical “Takht” and the quirky comedy “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare,” which recently premiered at the Busna International Film Festival.
We met the feisty lady at the J.W. Marriott, and reaffirm that the girl has weight only in her roles.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: None of your films and roles have been the classic heroine kind.
A: Yes, the audience is now open to every kind of story. We have spent decades loving fantasies and now they want to see their stories, in which they can well be the hero or heroine shown. They can now celebrate supposed flaws like premature baldness, obesity or erectile dysfunction!
It’s nice to see that our cinema has been evolving in the last five years and that my movies and I are a part of that progression. It’s gratifying that most directors on my wish-list have either worked with me or have reached out to me, and filmmakers have put money on me.
Q: What about doing a typical naach-gana (song and dance) role? Would you be open to it?
A: Of course! I have grown up on the songs and movies of Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra! I love brainless comedy as well, and while it’s very easy to make the viewer cry, it’s tough to make him laugh as an actor.
