MUMBAI — Whisper, a leading feminine care brand, has released a stirring campaign to keep girls in school and prevent them from dropping out when they get their period.
As part of this campaign, Whisper launched its new film that aims to create awareness on how, even today, girls across India drop out of school when they hit puberty. The film brings to light the startling fact that 1 in 5 girls are dropping out of school each year and we do not even notice this.
To bridge this gap, Whisper® reinforces its pledge to double the impact of their existing menstrual hygiene education program by reaching 5 crore girls by 2022.
To spread the message of #KeepGirlsInSchool, Whisper is joining forces with Bhumi Pednekar, actress and passionate advocate for menstrual hygiene awareness and access.
“The cause of keeping girls in school hits home, and feels personal to me, especially with periods continuing to be a taboo topic. I was shocked to learn that lack of period education is leading to 1 in 5 girls dropping out of school each year. This initiative comes at a time when empowering the young women of India with the right knowledge and education is critical for our country’s growth.”
“It is a rare opportunity where each of us can collectively make a difference in the lives of young girls. It truly is time to #KeepGirlsInSchool,” the actress said.
