MUMBAI — International Film Festival & Awards, Macao honored Indian actor Bhumi Pednekar as one of the “Asian Stars Up Next” during the closing ceremony of the ongoing event Dec. 10.
The award is intended to recognize and promote Asian on-screen talent who have established themselves in their home market but have the potential to cross borders onto the global stage.
Pednekar wrote on her Instagram page, “I am full of gratitude and so motivated to work harder and constantly challenge myself. Thank you IFFAM 2019 for the experience for bringing us together. Truly a memorable moment of pride and honor.”
Pednekar has had an extremely busy 2019 with roles in Abhishek Chaubey’s “Sonchrirya,” Alankrita Shrivastava’s “Dolly Kitty and Those Twinkling Stars” that premiered at Busan, Tushar Hiranandani’s “Saand Ki Aankh,” Amar Kaushik’s “Bala” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh” directed by Mudassar Aziz. She had made her debut as late as in 2015.
Previous “Asian Star Up Next” awardees include Celina Jade, Ludi Li, Piolo Pascual, India’s Rajkummar Rao, Shioli Kutsuna, Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying, Ahn Seo-Hyeon from 2017, and Anne Curtis, Iqbaal Ramadhan, India’s Zaira Wasim, Xana Tang and Ryan Zheng Kai from 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.