MUMBAI—Actress Bhumi Pednekar has completed shooting for the upcoming film "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare."
Pednekar, who will be seen playing the role of Kitty in the film, took to social media on Jan. 13 and penned a heartfelt note saying she will miss her onscreen character a lot.
"She is a crazy dreamer full of love and hope. She is weird...very weird, her faith in love and her ambition to do better is infectious. She is a character I've had such fun playing. No inhibitions and Fears. I will miss you kitty," she wrote.
Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film also stars actress Konkana Sen Sharma in a pivotal role. She is essaying the character of Dolly.
Bhumi Pednekar also thanked the film's cast and crew for making her journey "unforgettable."
"Thank you Alankrita for making me your kitty. My journey with her is unforgettable. Your characters have made me more confident as a person. Lanki you're just amazing and of course this couldn't have happened without my dolly Konkana. I love you..."
Apart from this, Pednekar will also be seen in Abhishek Chaubey's "Sonchiriya" which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee.
